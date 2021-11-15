Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Tapestry, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tapestry in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the luxury accessories retailer will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TPR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.19.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $45.53 on Monday. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,515 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 1.2% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,919 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 5.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,320 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 0.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 96,480 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

