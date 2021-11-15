Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Issued By Truist Securiti

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Aemetis in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.19). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Aemetis’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aemetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Shares of AMTX stock opened at $20.79 on Monday. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of -0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the second quarter worth $15,766,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 406.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after buying an additional 1,322,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 13,901.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after buying an additional 834,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 72.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 530,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 780.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after buying an additional 481,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $202,283.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 71,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,921 shares of company stock worth $2,561,450 over the last ninety days. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

