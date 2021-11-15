Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for NXP Semiconductors Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report released on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor provider will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.78. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NXPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.84.

Shares of NXPI opened at $217.82 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $145.66 and a one year high of $228.72. The stock has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at $14,810,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,723 shares of company stock worth $35,219,787. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

