Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Lowered by National Bank Financial

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CAE in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

CAE stock opened at $29.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.81, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27. CAE has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in CAE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 786,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CAE by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 586,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CAE by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,371,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,958,000 after purchasing an additional 269,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of CAE by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,817,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAE by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 106,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.