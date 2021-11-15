Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. Lifted by William Blair (NYSE:THR)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thermon Group in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. William Blair also issued estimates for Thermon Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

THR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $18.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.62 million, a PE ratio of 92.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Thermon Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 67,688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

