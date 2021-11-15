Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 2,183.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VTGN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $2.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $428.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTGN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,078,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 65,346 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 842,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 450,090 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 177.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,624,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 1,039,344 shares during the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

