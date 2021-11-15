Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Raised by Analyst

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Walmart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the retailer will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s FY2022 earnings at $6.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.96.

NYSE:WMT opened at $147.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total value of $55,118,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $1,436,298.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,102,983 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

