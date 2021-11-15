Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Western Midstream Partners, LP Raised by Analyst (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Midstream Partners in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

WES stock opened at $22.29 on Monday. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 3.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 20,023,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,730 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 190.9% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,157,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915,860 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,518,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,414,000 after buying an additional 1,769,399 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,852,000 after buying an additional 685,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,642,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,860,000 after purchasing an additional 457,733 shares during the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.11%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

