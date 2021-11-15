Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for BTRS Holdings Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BTRS in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). William Blair also issued estimates for BTRS’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07).

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BTRS. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS opened at $8.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.20. BTRS has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

In related news, insider Joe Eng acquired 47,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $506,225.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,488 shares in the company, valued at $311,393.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 74,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $756,200.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 150,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,472.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,692,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,829,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

