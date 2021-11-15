Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for MeiraGTx Holdings plc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for MeiraGTx in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.55). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MeiraGTx’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGTX. Zacks Investment Research cut MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of MGTX opened at $19.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $867.24 million, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 3.62. MeiraGTx has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $23.15.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 37.57% and a negative net margin of 391.81%.

In related news, CFO Richard Giroux sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $26,091.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $215,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,300 shares of company stock worth $762,291. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 109,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

