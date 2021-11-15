Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Issued By Oppenheimer

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wendy’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $21.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.87. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $862,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $1,930,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162 in the last three months. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,747 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 27.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,061,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,413 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,685,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,744,000 after purchasing an additional 339,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 13.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,613,000 after purchasing an additional 500,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,715,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,002,000 after buying an additional 99,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

