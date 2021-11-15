Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for AirBoss of America Corp. Issued By Cormark (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for AirBoss of America in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$56.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.90.

AirBoss of America stock opened at C$39.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$36.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.48. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88. AirBoss of America has a one year low of C$15.09 and a one year high of C$43.88.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.