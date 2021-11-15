Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for AirBoss of America Corp. Issued By Pi Financial (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for AirBoss of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now anticipates that the company will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.54. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.50 target price on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

BOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.90.

Shares of AirBoss of America stock opened at C$39.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of C$15.09 and a twelve month high of C$43.88. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$36.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.48.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

