Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Olaplex Holdings Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Olaplex in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olaplex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OLPX. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

OLPX stock opened at $26.94 on Monday. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $30.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLPX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

