Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Increased by Analyst

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.07). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.25) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ATXS. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ATXS opened at $7.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.45. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.31. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.36) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATXS. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,550,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 297.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,687,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753,634 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 7,597.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 4,092,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039,000 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $6,824,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,731,000.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

