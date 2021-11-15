Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Dutch Bros Inc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Dutch Bros in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $62.06 on Monday. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,233,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $594,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $843,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

