Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 22.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Global Ship Lease stock opened at $26.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $944.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.85. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,280,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

