Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Increased by Analyst

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for International Game Technology in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $30.36 on Monday. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average of $23.51.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 320.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

