Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Nuvation Bio Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Wedbush also issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nuvation Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Nuvation Bio stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.56. Nuvation Bio has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $15.23.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,015,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,744,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,000,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $18,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Nuvation Bio by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,647,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,669,000 after purchasing an additional 362,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 59.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,096,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,307,000 after buying an additional 4,139,205 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth about $47,454,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth about $29,041,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 75.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,008,000 after buying an additional 605,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

