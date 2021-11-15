Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Scientific Games Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Scientific Games in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.57 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SGMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $71.84 on Monday. Scientific Games has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $90.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average of $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Scientific Games by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Scientific Games by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,143,000 after buying an additional 43,374 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Scientific Games by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Scientific Games by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 821,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,279,000 after buying an additional 198,528 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

