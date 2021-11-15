Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Shawcor Ltd. Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Shawcor in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shawcor’s FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shawcor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.93.

TSE SCL opened at C$4.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$346.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22. Shawcor has a 1-year low of C$2.36 and a 1-year high of C$7.73.

Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

