Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Utz Brands, Inc. Decreased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Utz Brands in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.80%.

UTZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $17.29 on Monday. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 96.06 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Utz Brands by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 17,659 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $282,897.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,773,971.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 401,303 shares of company stock valued at $6,555,667 over the last ninety days. 17.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

