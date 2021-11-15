Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Lifted by B. Riley (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for WhiteHorse Finance in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. B. Riley also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 49.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WHF. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $355.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at $288,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth $461,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 27.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 163,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 34,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

