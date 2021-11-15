Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Increased by Analyst

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Triumph Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Triumph Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TGI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

TGI opened at $21.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.51. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

In related news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $433,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Triumph Group during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 128.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 13,098.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

