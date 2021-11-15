Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Down 82.5% in October

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 82.5% from the October 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

QABSY stock remained flat at $$20.68 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795. Qantas Airways has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $21.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69.

Qantas Airways Company Profile

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

