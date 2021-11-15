Qbao (QBT) Price Hits $0.0096

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Qbao has a total market cap of $627,289.62 and $32,725.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qbao coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000023 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

Qbao is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

