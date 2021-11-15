Qtum Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.57 Billion (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 15th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $1.57 billion and approximately $404.28 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $15.87 or 0.00025975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,899,748 coins and its circulating supply is 98,865,945 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

