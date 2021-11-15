QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Sets New 52-Week High at $169.94

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $169.94 and last traded at $168.50, with a volume of 129194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.94.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.92.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $188.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.29 and a 200-day moving average of $138.57.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

