Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Position Decreased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 160,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.63% of Qualys worth $64,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $623,503.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,258,669.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $48,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 919,570 shares of company stock worth $109,807,440. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $139.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.24 and a beta of 0.67. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.75 and a 52-week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.60.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

