Quant Hits Market Cap of $3.32 Billion (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Quant coin can currently be bought for approximately $275.04 or 0.00430220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a market cap of $3.32 billion and approximately $80.12 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quant has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001074 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $722.56 or 0.01130246 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.