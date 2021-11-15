QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

QS traded up $1.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.58. 23,446,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,400,089. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 10.93. QuantumScape has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.80.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuantumScape news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $6,460,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 263,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $5,750,011.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 845,255 shares of company stock valued at $19,273,631 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,694,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,187,000 after purchasing an additional 585,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,827,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,434,000 after purchasing an additional 525,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,122,000 after purchasing an additional 757,144 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 1,837.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,959,000 after buying an additional 1,554,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

