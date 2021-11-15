QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.50 and last traded at $41.29. 98,975 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,293,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.81.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 10.93. The company has a current ratio of 42.78, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. On average, analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $443,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,775,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 845,255 shares of company stock worth $19,273,631.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 104.9% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.