QuickSwap (QUICK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $16.60 Million

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 15th. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $121.25 million and $16.60 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for about $370.69 or 0.00598978 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00068789 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00071971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00094153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,077.27 or 1.00307983 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,343.05 or 0.07017754 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

