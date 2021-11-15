Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

NASDAQ:RXT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,805. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RXT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rackspace Technology stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 156.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

