Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.
NASDAQ:RXT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,805. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on RXT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
Further Reading: Day Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.