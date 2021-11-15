Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.950-$0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.82 billion-$2.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3 billion.Rackspace Technology also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.230-$0.250 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,615,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,613. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rackspace Technology stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

