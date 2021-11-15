Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.230-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $724 million-$732 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $771.44 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.950-$0.970 EPS.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.75.
Shares of RXT traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,615,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,613. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.24.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
