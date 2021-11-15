Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.230-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $724 million-$732 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $771.44 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.950-$0.970 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of RXT traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,615,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,613. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rackspace Technology stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 156.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

