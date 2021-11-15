Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23-$0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $766-$776 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $771.41 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.950-$0.970 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.75.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

RXT stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.99. 1,650,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,805. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rackspace Technology stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Rackspace Technology worth $15,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.