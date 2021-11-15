Radicle (RAD) Price Hits $13.63 on Major Exchanges

Radicle (CURRENCY:RAD) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. During the last seven days, Radicle has traded 21% higher against the dollar. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $264.93 million and approximately $96.79 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for about $13.63 or 0.00021947 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00049128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.63 or 0.00221600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010584 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Radicle Profile

Radicle (CRYPTO:RAD) is a coin. Radicle’s total supply is 99,999,210 coins and its circulating supply is 19,436,288 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle

According to CryptoCompare, “Radicle is a decentralized code collaboration network built on open protocols. It enables developers to collaborate on code without relying on trusted intermediaries. Radicle was designed to provide similar functionality to centralized code collaboration platforms — or “forges” — while retaining Git’s peer-to-peer nature, building on what made distributed version control so powerful in the first place. Radicle also leverages Ethereum (opt-in) for unique global names, decentralized organizations, and protocols that help maintainers sustain their open-source work. The network is powered by a peer-to-peer replication protocol built on Git, called Radicle Link. Radicle Link extends Git with peer-to-peer discovery by disseminating data via a process called gossip. That is, participants in the network share and spread data they are “interested” in by keeping redundant copies locally and sharing, otherwise known as “replicating”, their local data with selected peers. By leveraging Git's smart transfer protocol, Radicle Link keeps Git's efficiency when it comes to data replication while offering global decentralized repository storage through the peer-to-peer networking layer. Since all data on the network is stored locally by peers on the network, developers can share and collaborate on Git repositories without relying on intermediaries such as hosted servers. The easiest way to use Radicle is with Upstream, a desktop client developed by the founding team of the Radicle project. With Upstream, you can create an identity, host your code, and collaborate with others on the Radicle network. “

Buying and Selling Radicle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

