Rafina Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:VICA) Short Interest Update

Rafina Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:VICA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,423,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS VICA traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.02. 684,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,002. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. Rafina Innovations has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.40.

Get Rafina Innovations alerts:

About Rafina Innovations

Rafina Innovations, Inc engages in the sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Clinics and Technology. The Clinics segment focuses on P&O Clinic located in Glasgow, Scotland. The Technology segment represents licensing of its proprietary technologies, and ultimately recurring royalty income as well as technology access fees.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Rafina Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafina Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.