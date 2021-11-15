Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Trading Down 6.4% on Insider Selling

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)’s share price dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $12.19. Approximately 3,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 228,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

Specifically, CEO Randall Whittaker Atkins sold 57,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $890,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 71.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

METC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ramaco Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.72. The company has a market capitalization of $547.83 million, a P/E ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.20). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

