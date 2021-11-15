Raydium Price Hits $10.75 on Major Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Raydium coin can now be bought for approximately $10.75 or 0.00017295 BTC on exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $824.17 million and $95.11 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00069340 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00072105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00094001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,031.25 or 0.99766222 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,365.79 or 0.07021596 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,643,235 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.