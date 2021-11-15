Raymond James Analysts Give Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) a C$70.50 Price Target

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) has been given a C$70.50 target price by Raymond James in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.37% from the stock’s current price.

CAR.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.50 to C$70.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to C$68.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.67.

TSE:CAR.UN traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$59.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,921. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$59.16. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$48.45 and a 1 year high of C$62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

