Raymond James Analysts Give Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) a C$20.50 Price Target

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) has been assigned a C$20.50 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HRX. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.10.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

TSE:HRX traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$19.02. 21,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,460. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$687.34 million and a P/E ratio of 24.54. Héroux-Devtek has a 1 year low of C$12.45 and a 1 year high of C$19.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.46.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.