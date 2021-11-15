Raymond James Downgrades CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) to Market Perform

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.69.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

NYSE:COR traded up $5.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.51. 4,645,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $173.57. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,627 shares of company stock worth $825,194. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at about $2,001,000. GEM Realty Capital bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,404,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,141,000 after buying an additional 13,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,427,000 after purchasing an additional 26,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.