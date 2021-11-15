Raymond James Increases Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target to C$2.60

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.40 to C$2.60 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DML. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.20 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Denison Mines to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.46.

Denison Mines stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,887,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,020. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.78. Denison Mines has a 1-year low of C$0.44 and a 1-year high of C$2.64.

In related news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 640,000 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total value of C$1,166,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 511,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$932,920.25. Also, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 14,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$26,190.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,350,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,400.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

