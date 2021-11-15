Raymond James Weighs in on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.75 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on INE. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CSFB set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.98.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$19.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$20.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.82. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$18.37 and a twelve month high of C$32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently -69.30%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

