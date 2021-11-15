Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Director Buys $32,400.00 in Stock

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Director Andrea Petro acquired 2,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

RC stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $15.86. 339,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,942. Ready Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ready Capital by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,639,000 after buying an additional 56,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ready Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,718,000 after buying an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ready Capital by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,827,000 after buying an additional 88,222 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ready Capital by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 516,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,201,000 after buying an additional 217,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ready Capital by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 179,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

