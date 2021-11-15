Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) fell 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $96.22 and last traded at $96.26. 1,201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 324,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.45.

The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.89.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.94) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 23,281 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,273,000 after purchasing an additional 59,185 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 37,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,430,000 after purchasing an additional 209,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

