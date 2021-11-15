Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for THG (THG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of THG (LON: THG) in the last few weeks:

11/5/2021 – THG was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 236 ($3.08) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 347 ($4.53).

11/3/2021 – THG had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,080 ($14.11) to GBX 750 ($9.80). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – THG had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 510 ($6.66). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – THG had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 660 ($8.62). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – THG had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,080 ($14.11) to GBX 750 ($9.80). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – THG had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 624 ($8.15) price target on the stock.

10/8/2021 – THG had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 675 ($8.82). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – THG had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON THG opened at GBX 190.50 ($2.49) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.90. THG Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 186 ($2.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 472.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 559.45.

Get THG Plc alerts:

In related news, insider Zillah Byng- Thorne purchased 32,291 shares of THG stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £64,582 ($84,376.80). Also, insider Iain McDonald purchased 25,000 shares of THG stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 423 ($5.53) per share, with a total value of £105,750 ($138,163.05). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 79,217 shares of company stock valued at $24,934,002.

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for THG Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.