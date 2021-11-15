Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Puma (PUM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Puma (ETR: PUM):

11/10/2021 – Puma was given a new €119.00 ($140.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/2/2021 – Puma was given a new €123.00 ($144.71) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/28/2021 – Puma was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

10/28/2021 – Puma was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/28/2021 – Puma was given a new €108.00 ($127.06) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/28/2021 – Puma was given a new €127.00 ($149.41) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/27/2021 – Puma was given a new €117.00 ($137.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/27/2021 – Puma was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/27/2021 – Puma was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/27/2021 – Puma was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/27/2021 – Puma was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/27/2021 – Puma was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/27/2021 – Puma was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/12/2021 – Puma was given a new €127.00 ($149.41) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/11/2021 – Puma was given a new €117.00 ($137.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/11/2021 – Puma was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/11/2021 – Puma was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/11/2021 – Puma was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/8/2021 – Puma was given a new €102.00 ($120.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/8/2021 – Puma was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/7/2021 – Puma was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/4/2021 – Puma was given a new €102.50 ($120.59) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

10/1/2021 – Puma was given a new €118.00 ($138.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/30/2021 – Puma was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/24/2021 – Puma was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shares of PUM stock traded up €1.55 ($1.82) during trading on Monday, reaching €111.30 ($130.94). The company had a trading volume of 175,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €102.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €100.11. Puma Se has a one year low of €78.72 ($92.61) and a one year high of €113.35 ($133.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion and a PE ratio of 51.01.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

